Cavium cuts 1st-qtr forecast
April 2, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 6 years

Cavium cuts 1st-qtr forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Cavium Inc cut its first-quarter forecast on lower revenue from the service provider, broadband and consumer markets.

The company, which makes processors for networking and communications equipment makers, said it expects revenue to be about 6 to 7 percent lower than the fourth quarter.

It also expects first quarter profit to be 6 cents to 7 cents per share lower than its previous expectations.

The company had said in early February that it expected sales in the first quarter to be flattish compared to the fourth quarter, and adjusted profit of 6 cents to 7 cents per share.

Sales in the service provider market were affected by continued inventory de-stocking, while sales in the broadband and consumer business were affected by delays in deployment of certain programs, the company said in a statement.

Cavium shares were down more than 5 percent after the bell. They had closed at $30.57 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

