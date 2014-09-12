FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bure invests SEK 189 mln in Cavotec through a directed share issue
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2014 / 6:24 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bure invests SEK 189 mln in Cavotec through a directed share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cavotec SA

* Says Bure invests 189 million Swedish crowns in Cavotec through a directed share issue

* Says subscription price is set at 26.50 crowns per share

* Says net proceeds, after deduction of stamp duty and transaction costs, will amount to about 187 million crowns

* Says the transaction will be completed before the end of Sept. 2014

* Ys deal will increase its issued share capital by chf 10,208,455 and will be completed before the end of Sept. 2014

* Says agreement with Bure Equity regards directed share issue of 7.1 million new shares, about 9.9 pct of number of Cavotec shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.