BRIEF-Caxton first-half HEPS at 59.1 cents
February 19, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Caxton first-half HEPS at 59.1 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd : * Says turnover up 7 percent to R 2,913,009,000 * Says H1 earnings per share 58.9 cents * Says H1 HEPS 59.1 cents * Net loss from operating activities R107 520 for 6 months to 31 December 2013 * Says profit for 6 month to 31 December 2013 from operating activities down 3.5 percent to R418,736,000 * Says preference dividend paid per share 45 cents * Says new year has started on an unhappy note * Says it is not possible to plan for or anticipate any growth in earnings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
