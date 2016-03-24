FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial Bank of Qatar shareholders approve bond programmes
#Financials
March 24, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Commercial Bank of Qatar shareholders approve bond programmes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Commercial Bank of Qatar have approved the issuance of up to $1.5 billion in bonds under a euro medium-term note programme, the country’s third-largest bank by assets said on Thursday.

The bonds, which are to be listed in global markets and have a maximum maturity of 30 years, could be issued in currencies including the dollar, yen and Swiss franc, the bourse statement said.

Shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting also approved the launch of a global medium-term notes programme to allow for the issuance of bonds to U.S. investors worth up to $2 billion or its equivalent in Qatari riyals, with a maximum maturity of 30 years.

The shareholders also agreed to the bank issuing up to 2 billion riyals of bonds to boost the bank’s core, Tier 1 capital.

The bank this month raised 2 billion riyals ($549.3 million) in additional Tier 1 perpetual capital notes.

It wasn’t clear in the bourse statement if the shareholders had agreed to that issuance or a potential additional one.

$1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
