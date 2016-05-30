Qatar's CBQ says to hold investor meetings ahead of potential bond issue

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar has mandated Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential benchmark dollar bond issue, the Doha-listed lender said on Monday.

The meetings will be held in Asia, the Middle East and Europe from May 30, Commercial Bank said in a bourse statement.

This may lead it to issue a benchmark dollar bond as part of its $5 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, it said.

Benchmark-sized typically means a bond of at least $500 million. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Jason Neely)