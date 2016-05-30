FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's CBQ says to hold investor meetings ahead of potential bond issue
May 30, 2016

Qatar's CBQ says to hold investor meetings ahead of potential bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar has mandated Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential benchmark dollar bond issue, the Doha-listed lender said on Monday.

The meetings will be held in Asia, the Middle East and Europe from May 30, Commercial Bank said in a bourse statement.

This may lead it to issue a benchmark dollar bond as part of its $5 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, it said.

Benchmark-sized typically means a bond of at least $500 million. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
