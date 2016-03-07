Commercial Bank of Qatar says raises 2 bln riyals of Tier 1 capital

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar has raised 2 billion riyals ($549.33 million) in additional Tier 1 perpetual capital notes, it said on Monday.

The Gulf Arab state’s third-largest lender by assets will use the funds to “strengthen the bank’s capital adequacy ratios and support funding future growth across Commercial Bank, its subsidiaries and associates,” it said in a bourse filing.

The transaction was made on February 28, it added.