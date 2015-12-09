FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commercial Bank of Qatar says signs upsized $1 bln 3-yr loan
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Commercial Bank of Qatar says signs upsized $1 bln 3-yr loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar on Wednesday said it had signed a $1 billion, three-year loan for refinancing existing debt and for general funding purposes.

The facility, which pays a margin of 85 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR), will be used to refinance debt including the prepayment of a $600 million loan due in February 2016, the lender said in a bourse statement.

Citigroup and National Bank of Abu Dhabi acted as coordinators for the loan, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank and HSBC were among the dozen other lenders joined the deal.

The transaction size was increased from the original $800 million target due to strong support from its relationship banks, the statement added. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.