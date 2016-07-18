FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Commercial Bank gets $166 mln international loan
July 18, 2016

Qatar's Commercial Bank gets $166 mln international loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) has obtained a $166 million, three-year loan from international banks for general corporate purposes, it said on Monday.

Seven lenders participated in the deal, with Mizuho Bank acting as sole co-ordinator, sole bookrunner and mandated lead arranger. Agricultural Bank of China, State Bank of India and Bank of Taiwan were also mandated lead arrangers; Gunma Bank and Shizuoka Bank were lead arrangers, while Fuyo General Lease was an arranger. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
