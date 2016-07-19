Qatari bank CBQ misses estimates with 62.9 pct Q2 net profit drop

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by assets, posted a 62.9 percent slump in second-quarter net attributable profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' forecasts.

The bank earned a net profit attributable to equity holders of 212.3 million riyals ($58.3 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 572.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

The average of five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast CBQ would make a quarterly profit of 339.5 million riyals.

