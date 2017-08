DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 66.7 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as bad debt charges rose sharply.

The bank earned a net profit of 91.2 million riyals ($25.1 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 274.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.