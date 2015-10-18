FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commercial Bank of Qatar Q3 profit falls 35 pct, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Commercial Bank of Qatar Q3 profit falls 35 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a 35 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday that missed analyst estimates.

The bank made a net profit of 316 million riyals ($86.78 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus 486.5 million riyals in the same period of last year, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank’s previous financial filings. It did not provide a quarterly breakdown in its latest earnings statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average forecast CBQ’s quarterly profit would be 495.4 million riyals.

CBQ made a net profit of 1.34 billion riyals in the first nine months of 2015, down by 13.7 percent from a year earlier, the filing said. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.