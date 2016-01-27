FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commercial Bank of Qatar says 2015 net profit at 1.458 bln riyals
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Commercial Bank of Qatar says 2015 net profit at 1.458 bln riyals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar earned a net profit of 1.458 billion riyals ($389 million) in the year ending Dec. 31, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 1.94 billion riyals a year ago, the bank said in a statement.

CBQ, which also owns Alternatifbank in Turkey and holds a 34.9 percent stake in National Bank of Oman, said earnings per share stood at 4 riyals for the period compared to 5.39 riyals a year ago.

The bank’s board has recommended distributing a cash dividend of 3 riyals per share, the statement said.

For 2014, CBQ’s board had recommended a cash dividend payout of 3.5 riyals per share and the issue of one bonus share for every 10 shares held. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.