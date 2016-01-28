FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commercial Bank of Qatar says Q4 net profit falls 69.8 pct
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Commercial Bank of Qatar says Q4 net profit falls 69.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a 69.8 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, it said on Thursday.

The bank earned a net profit of 117 million riyals ($32.13 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement. That compares with a profit of 387 million riyals in the year earlier period.

CBQ earlier reported a net profit of 1.46 billion riyals in the year ending Dec. 31. That compares with a profit of 1.94 billion riyals a year ago, the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.