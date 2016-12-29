FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Commercial Bank of Qatar to launch rights issue on Jan. 8
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 8 months ago

Commercial Bank of Qatar to launch rights issue on Jan. 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) will open subscriptions for a 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) rights issue on Jan. 8, the Gulf state's third-largest lender by assets said on Thursday.

The subscription period for shareholders and holders of subscription rights will run until 1 p.m. Doha time (1000 GMT) on Jan. 22, the bank said in a statement.

CBQ got approval from shareholders at an extraordinary general assembly on Nov. 16 to increase its capital by 18 percent through an offering of 58.8 million new shares at 25.5 riyals each.

CBQ shares closed 7.6 percent higher at 32.5 riyals on Thursday.

The share offer will boost the bank's share capital to 3.85 billion riyals from 3.27 billion riyals, CBQ said.

The bank said last month that shareholders would be allowed to buy one new share for every 5.5 held.

$1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.