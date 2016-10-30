FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatari bank CBQ says to ask shareholders to approve 17 pct capital hike
October 30, 2016 / 5:26 AM / 10 months ago

Qatari bank CBQ says to ask shareholders to approve 17 pct capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank Of Qatar (CBQ) plans to convene its shareholders to seek approval to increase its capital, the Gulf state's third-largest bank by assets said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The capital increase, which still requires regulatory approvals, will raise the bank's capital by up to 17 percent, the statement added.

CBQ had a total capital adequacy ratio of 15.6 percent as of June 30, according to a presentation on the bank's website, against a minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5 percent. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by David French; Editing by Sam Holmes)

