Qatar's CBQ to buy further 25 pct stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) -

* Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it will buy a further 25 percent stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank after another shareholder exercised a share sale option

* Turkey's Anadolu Industry Holding, an affiliate of Yazicilar Holding, to sell the stake

* Share sale value calculated at $222.5 million as of July 18

* Completion of the deal subject to regulatory approvals in Qatar and Turkey

* CBQ already holds 75 percent stake in Alternatifbank (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)