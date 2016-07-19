FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's CBQ to buy further 25 pct stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank
July 19, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Qatar's CBQ to buy further 25 pct stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) -

* Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it will buy a further 25 percent stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank after another shareholder exercised a share sale option

* Turkey's Anadolu Industry Holding, an affiliate of Yazicilar Holding, to sell the stake

* Share sale value calculated at $222.5 million as of July 18

* Completion of the deal subject to regulatory approvals in Qatar and Turkey

* CBQ already holds 75 percent stake in Alternatifbank (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

