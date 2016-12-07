Qatar's CBQ says given nod to raise stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday that Qatari regulatory authorities had given approval for the bank to buy a further 25 percent stake in Turkey’s Alternatifbank.

CBQ said in July that it would buy the stake after another shareholder, Turkey’s Anadolu Industry Holding, an affiliate of Yazicilar Holding, exercised a share sale option.

The share transfer is to be made in the second half of December, with Alternatifbank becoming a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of CBQ following the move. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)