* Aussie major opens the door for other banks to move to
ultra-long issuance
By Will Caiger-Smith and John Weavers
NEW YORK/SYDNEY, July 10 (IFR) - Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, rated Aa3/AA–/AA–, looks certain to
encourage copycat ultra-long issuance from other Australian
banks after breaking new ground with last Thursday’s hugely
popular 30-year US dollar bond.
The $1.5 billion 3.90 percent 144A/Reg S note, the largest
30-year from an Australian bank in any currency, priced at 103
basis points over Treasuries, well inside initial price thoughts
of 120bp area. The spread is believed to be the tightest for any
30-year bank bond in dollars, and the coupon the lowest in the
Yankee market at that maturity, according to bankers close to
the deal.
CBA, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were joint
bookrunners on the sale, which attracted a hefty order book of
$3.4 billion and priced with a new issue concession of 3.5bp
versus CBA’s 2.265 percent September 2026s after allowing 7.5bp
for the 10 to 30-year curve extension.
"Commonwealth Bank is delighted with the result of this
landmark 30-year financing," CBA group treasurer Paolo Tonucci
said. "While we had confidence in the market appetite for
long-dated paper, the outcome was better than anticipated."
Kylie Robb, head of group funding at CBA, emphasised two key
drivers behind the transaction: "Firstly, favourable market
conditions in general and very strong demand for long-dated
paper from US and Asian insurance companies in particular, has
led to secondary trading levels within even 10-year levels.
"In addition, the regulatory environment ahead of the
implementation of Australia’s net stable funding ratio on
January 1 2018 supports such a long issue, which materially
increases CBA’s average maturity while reducing the bank’s
maturity concentrations."
The NSFR requires banks to maintain a stable funding profile
in relation to the composition of their assets and
off-balance-sheet activities.
SWAP SPREADS
CBA took advantage of a significant move in 30-year swap spreads
from around -43bp a month ago to -29bp last Thursday – the
biggest such move since at least 2011 – which makes it cheaper
for banks to issue fixed-rate paper at the long end of the curve
and swap it back into floating-rate notes.
The trigger for the near 15bp shift was a Treasury report
suggesting the removal of US Treasuries, cash and some interest
rate derivatives from the denominator for the Supplementary
Leverage Ratio.
The post-US election rally in bank stocks has stalled of
late as investors question the potential for true regulatory
reform to clear the Senate, but analysts see the move in swaps
spreads as a sign that some investors believe the Treasury's
suggestions will become reality.
"The Treasury report is where financial reform is really
going to occur. A lot of these proposals can be implemented with
just personnel changes, rather than new legislation," said David
Knutson, head of Americas credit research at Schroders.
"This is the true low-hanging fruit for the Trump
administration to deliver results," wrote Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analysts.
The implication is that if 30-year swap spreads continue to
become less negative, there should be more long-end issuance
from banks, which has been extremely rare in recent years.
“Thirty-year swap spreads are negative because banks have to
hold capital against US Treasuries. If you take that capital
requirement away, Treasuries should trade richer to swaps,” said
a rates analyst in New York.
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith and John Weavers; Editing by
Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)