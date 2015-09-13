FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's CBA completes $3.6 billion fund raising
September 13, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's CBA completes $3.6 billion fund raising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s No. 2 lender by assets, said on Monday it has raised A$5.1 billion ($3.6 billion) through a rights issue after completing a retail bookbuild amid volatile market conditions.

Last month, CBA announced a fully underwritten 1-for-23 rights issue at an offer price of A$71.50 a share, and raised an initial A$2.1 billion through institutions.

Local media last week reported that only about half of the shares from the remaining A$3 billion were taken up by the bank’s retail shareholders, despite the stock being offered at a discounted rate, leading to speculation that more might be offered to insitutions.

CBA did not give a final breakdown of the take-up by institutional and retail shareholders.

CBA shares last closed at A$75.13. They have fallen 11.8 percent so far this, largely representing its discounted offer price, while the broader index has lost about 6 percent this year. ($1 = 1.4104 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
