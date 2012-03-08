CBA gets daring in hot market

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia defied market doubters this week when it successfully sold the first dollar covered/senior dual tranche offering, a move bankers say is likely to encourage other issuers to adopt more daring strategies.

The Australian bank separated itself from the pack of banks that are scrambling to take advantage of a risk-on environment, and offered a five-year covered bond on top of the three-year senior note it had first set out to sell.

As well as attracting a combined order book of USD6.8bn, the issuer was able to achieve compelling costs of funds.

The USD2bn covered bond came at mid-swaps plus 115bp equivalent to Treasuries plus 140.9bp, the same price level achieved by ANZ and Westpac for Australia’s debut deals in dollars last year and was flat to the bank’s outstanding euro bond. Westpac and ANZ’s outstanding dollar benchmarks were bid around mid-swaps plus 112bp according to Tradeweb (March, 8, 14:37GMT).

Meanwhile, the three-year senior tranche priced at 155bp over Treasuries, 5bp inside where National Australia Bank priced an identical USD2bn three-year on March 1.

“The market is allowing issuers to be daring in their strategy,” said a covered bond syndicate.

“Back in 2011, the more esoteric you were in your format the more penalties you received; but now, investors are so desperate for supply and people are generally positive on spreads they are more willing to look at something unusual.”

MORE TO COME

Syndicate bankers away from the deal were initially sceptical how the dual-tranche offering would be received, and raised concerns about the dangers of overlapping investors.

“This is interesting particularly in US dollars with similar maturities and therefore overlapping investors. If CBA were to do this in euro or offer contrasting maturities the strategy risk would be lower,” said a banker on Monday ahead of pricing.

However lead managers CBA, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were confident that the US investor base was mature enough to differentiate between the two asset classes and maturities.

“We were confident there would be only a limited crossover between the maturities. Now that this strategy has been used and has been seen to work I could see other banks adopting this approach in future dollar deals,” said a syndicate banker on the deal.

Once the bond was sold, a number of syndicate bankers away from the deal praised the execution, with one saying: “This was a very innovative way to sell a deal and I don’t see why we wouldn’t see other issuers going this route.”

“This is a nice way get size done and show investors across the globe the value differential between one product and another and show that in the covered space you don’t necessarily need a new issue premium,” said a banker away from the deal.

Explaining the transaction choice, Simon Maidment, head of group funding at CBA, explained that “as ever the dynamics of the deal were driven by investor feedback which indicated strong interest in covered and senior unsecured paper”.

Maidment stressed that issuing the longer-dated bond in covered format ensured that the pricing terms of each tranche were similar, thereby mitigating the risk of cannibalisation.

“This helped ensure the success of the transaction which may have been more difficult with a larger price differentiation by making the senior unsecured tranche the longer of the two tranches or by offering identical tenors in both formats”.

CBA has now raised AUD20bn in the wholesale market in its current fiscal year (July 1 2011-June 30 2012) which puts it “well above the run rate” as far as funding is concerned, according to Maidment.

CBA has around AUD27bn worth of bonds maturing this year, a similar amount to 2010-2011 when CBA raised AUD22bn in new bond issuance and benefited from strong deposit growth which has continued this year. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Additional reporting John Weavers; Editing by Helene Durand)