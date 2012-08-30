UPDATE 1-Commonwealth Bank eyes hybrid worth up to $1.55 bln next week-sources

* Funds to help refinance A$1.4 bln hybrids due in Oct

* CBA still awaiting regulatory clearance-sources (Adds details)

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia could launch a A$1 billion to A$1.5 billion ($1.04 billion to $1.55 billion) hybrid offering as early as Monday, joining firms queuing up to borrow record amounts through debt securities, three sources said.

The raising, which would be used to refinance a little over A$1.4 billion worth of hybrids due in October, is still awaiting regulatory approval, the sources with direct knowledge said. They declined to be named as the deal was confidential.

“The target (for launch) is early next week. It is still subject to regulatory clearance,” one of the sources said. Other terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Commonwealth Bank is a regular hybrid issuer and joins the likes of billionaire James Packer’s casino group Crown Ltd , oil firm Caltex Australia and pipeline firm APA Ltd.

Australian firms have raised nearly $10 billion in hybrids so far this year, tapping into demand for high-yield, Thomson Reuters data shows. That is three times more than the same period last year, and analysts expect the total to reach A$12 billion this year.

A Commonwealth Bank spokeswoman said the bank would not comment on market speculation.

The deal is likely to be arranged by banks including Morgan Stanley, CBA and Macquarie, the sources said.

Hybrid securities are a mix of subordinated debt and equity, that are different to traditional debt-to-equity convertible securities.

Commonwealth’s offer also comes as Australian banks race to meet the local regulator’s January 2013 deadline for banks to meet global capital rules that are aimed at averting another global financial crisis.

Earlier this year No.4 lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group raised A$1.5 billion in subordinated notes. Third-biggest lender Westpac Banking Corp raised A$1.7 billion in subordinated notes and A$1.2 billion in convertible preference shares. ($1 = 0.9652 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)