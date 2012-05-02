FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's CBA cuts variable mortgage rate by 40 bps
May 2, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's CBA cuts variable mortgage rate by 40 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday cut its standard variable mortgage rate by 40 basis point, passing on most but not all of the central bank’s deeper-than-expected 50 basis point cut earlier this week.

The move will see variable interest rate lowered to 7.01 percent and will be effective from next Friday, CBA said.

Australia’s central bank cut its main cash rate by a surprisingly aggressive half a point on Tuesday, saying the move was to ensure appropriate borrowing rates.

National Australia Bank cut its standard variable mortgage rate by 32 basis points on Wednesday.

Movements in mortgage rates have a big economic impact in Australia where more than 90 percent of all home loans are variable. More than a third of Australia’s 8.5 million households have a mortgage. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)

