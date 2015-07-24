UPDATE 1-Australia's CBA raises investor mortgage rates after similar ANZ move

* Variable interest rate on investor home loans up 27 bps

* Fixed rate for investor home loans up by up to 40 bps

* Fixed rate for owner-occupied loans down by as much as 30 bps

* banks told to slow annual investor home loan growth to 10 pct (Adds industry context, bank exec comment, details)

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the country’s biggest mortgage lender, said on Friday that it will raise interest rates for investor home loans by 27 basis points following regulatory directive to slow down growth.

No. 4 mortgage lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Thursday increased variable rates on investor home loans - also by 27 basis points.

The Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) has asked banks to keep annual growth in investment home loans to below 10 percent in an attempt to cool red-hot property prices in Sydney and Melbourne.

CBA’s new investment home loan rate of 5.72 percent will apply to new and existing customers and will come into effect on Aug. 10. It also raised fixed rates for new investor home loans by up to 40 basis points, effective from July 31.

Demand for investor home loans across Australia has reached historic highs, fuelling concerns of frothiness in the property market. More than half of new home loan approvals are for investment purposes, latest regulatory filings show.

Home loans are the most profitable business for Australia’s major banks. They account for 40 percent to 60 percent of the their portfolio.

CBA said it will cut fixed rates on owner-occupied home loans by up to 30 basis points, effective from July 22.

“In the current market conditions, we believe these changes strike an appropriate balance in our portfolio between owner-occupied home loans and those seeking investment loans,” said Matt Comyn, CBA’s group executive for retail banking services. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Ryan Woo)