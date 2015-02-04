FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Westpac joins Commonwealth Bank in cutting home loan rates
February 4, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Westpac joins Commonwealth Bank in cutting home loan rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Westpac Bank)

SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Two of Australia’s big four banks lowered their floating mortgage rates on Wednesday, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate by a quarter point.

Westpac Bank said it would reduce its standard variable mortgage rate by 28 basis points to 5.70 percent, the lowest in six years.

Commonwealth Bank said its standard variable rate will be reduced by 25 basis points to 5.65 percent, its lowest since April 2009.

CommBank said it has cut its variable rate on home loans by a total of 2.16 percentage points since November, equating to a saving of A$430 ($334) in monthly repayments on an average home loan of A$300,000.

On Tuesday, the RBA lowered its cash rate by 25 basis points to a record low 2.25 percent and Treasurer Joe Hockey has said he expected the big banks to pass on the rate cut “immediately”.

Both CommBank and Westpac said the new rates will come into effect on Feb. 20. ($1 = 1.2857 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast, editing by G Crosse)

