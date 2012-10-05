FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's CBA follows NAB with 20bp cut in mortgage rates
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 5, 2012 / 4:11 AM / in 5 years

Australia's CBA follows NAB with 20bp cut in mortgage rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its variable mortgage rate by 20 basis points on Friday after the central bank dropped its benchmark rate by 25 basis points earlier in the week.

CBA rival National Australia Bank Ltd earlier cut by the same quantum, the first of the big four lenders to partially pass on the rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Mortgage rates are very sensitive in Australia where one-third of the population have a mortgage and banks draw criticism for not passing on full rate cuts.

A 25 percent basis points cut reduces monthly repayment on a A$300,000 loan by about A$50. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.