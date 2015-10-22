FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's CBA raises variable mortgage rates by 15 bps
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's CBA raises variable mortgage rates by 15 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s leading mortgage lender, on Thursday said it will raise its standard variable home loan rates by 15 basis points, to partly offset higher regulatory costs.

CBA’s decision follows a 20 basis point increase in mortgage rates by close rival Westpac Banking Corp last week. The move, which tantamount to monetary tightening, could force the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut interest rates, already at a record low of 2.0 percent, at its November policy meeting.

Earlier this week, Australia accepted most key recommendations of a government-backed inquiry which called for more competition between and stronger capital reserves for major banks.

CBA will raise its standard variable rates to 5.60 percent for owner-occupied home loans and to 5.87 percent for investors, effective November 20.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.