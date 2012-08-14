FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commonwealth Bank H2 profit almost flat at A$3.54 bln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2012 / 10:51 PM / 5 years ago

Commonwealth Bank H2 profit almost flat at A$3.54 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the nation’s biggest mortgage lender, said second-half cash profit was almost flat at A$3.54 billion ($3.72 billion).

The second-half profit for CBA, which offers one in every four mortgages in the $1.2 trillion Australian home loan sector, compared with A$3.5 billion reported a year ago and the A$3.5 billion expected by analysts.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is watched closely by investors.

$1 = 0.9529 Australian dollars Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.