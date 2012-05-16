Australia's CBA Q3 profit rises 3 pct, bad-debt charges fall

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s top lender by market value, said on Thursday its third-quarter cash profit rose 3 percent as a fall in bad-debt charges outweighed softer demand for mortgages and higher funding costs.

CBA reported a cash profit of A$1.75 billion ($1.74 billion)in the three months to March. That compared with A$1.7 billion reported a year ago and matching the A$1.75 billion on average expected by five analysts.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

The third-quarter results put CBA on course for another record year of profits.

Last month CEO Ian Narev, in his first strategy update since taking up the top job in December, said the bank would stick to concentrating on the domestic market, dashing some expectations that it would unveil a major Asian push in a bid to boost earnings. ($1 = 1.0057 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast)