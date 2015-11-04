FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Q1 cash profit at $1.7 bln
November 4, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Q1 cash profit at $1.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s No.2 lender by assets, on Thursday posted first quarter unaudited cash earnings of A$2.4 billion ($1.7 billion) while loan impairment expenses fell.

Group net interest margin for the three months ended Sept.30 was slightly lower, CBA said in a limited trading update, without giving a number or year-ago comparisons. Last year, it had disclosed unaudited first-quarter cash profit of A$2.3 billion.

Troublesome and impaired assets for the September quarter reduced to $5.5 billion.

Australia’s four major banks posted their sixth straight year of record profits this year but rising bad debt charges, pressure on margins as well as stricter capital rules are clouding growth outlook. ($1 = 1.3984 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey)

