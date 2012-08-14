UPDATE 1-Commonwealth Bank H2 profit flat; margin pressure seen

* Net interest margin down 3 bps on year

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the nation’s biggest mortgage lender, said second-half cash profit was almost flat but still enough to post a third consecutive year of record profits, although it warned margins were under pressure as costs rise.

CBA, which offers one in every four mortgages in the $1.2 trillion market, said second-half cash profit stood at A$3.54 billion ($3.72 billion), compared with A$3.5 billion a year ago and expected by analysts.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors. CBA’s results mirrors rival National Australia Bank’s which reported flat third-quarter earnings on Tuesday..

The task ahead for CBA, which has over 90 branches in Indonesia and is taking baby steps in other parts of Asia, is to stem the loss in home loan market share and find new growth avenues to preserve its superior valuation over peers.

It trades at 12.3 times forward earnings, the highest among its peers, but its shares are the second-worst performer among top Australian banks so far this year, rising 12.8 percent.

“Of course margins will continue to be under pressure. Retail deposits are valuable and scare. It is a very competitive market out there,” CBA Chief Financial officer David Craig said.

CBA said net interest margin, the difference between interest earned and paid, slipped 3 basis points for the year to 2.09 percent.

Australian banks, by and large focused on their home markets, are on course to rack up more than $25 billion in combined annual profits this year - in contrast to some struggling global peers - as they have stayed away from making risky loans and investments.

But investors are focusing on slowing loan demand, with mainstay mortgages growing at just 5 percent for the sector this year, marking its lowest level in several decades. CBA said home loans grew 4 percent and consumer sentiment remained weak.

The banks are trying to lower costs by cutting jobs and freezing salaries of top executives. CBA last month froze the salaries of 400 senior employees and flagged smaller hikes for others.

Analysts expect the Australia banking sector could lose as many as 10,000 jobs in coming years, more than 7 percent of the Australian financial sector workforce.

CBA, which has spent over $1 billion to overhaul its technology infrastructure to simplify process and cut costs, said costs would continue to nudge up during the year due to salary hikes and funding pressures.

It said bad debt charges dropped 15 percent and core tier I capital, a measure of the bank’s ability to absorb losses, under Basel III was 9.8 percent.

It has over A$1.4 billion in hybrid securities due in October and CFO Craig said no decision has been made over a fresh issue of hybrids, which combine the elements of debt and equity. Hybrids have an option to convert to equity capital. ($1 = 0.9529 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and John Mair)