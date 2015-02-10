FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commonwealth Bank of Australia first half cash profit up 8 pct
February 10, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Commonwealth Bank of Australia first half cash profit up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s No.1 lender by market value, said first half cash profit rose 8 percent to a record high, as low interest rates boosted credit growth and with lower bad debt charges.

Despite a slowdown in the resources-heavy economy, Australian banks have been on an earnings and stock price tear thanks to their lucrative mortgage lending portfolios and lower costs.

CBA posted cash profit of A$4.62 billion ($3.59 billion) for the six-months ended December compared with consensus forecast of A$4.5 billion from eight analysts polled by Reuters and up from A$4.27 billion a year ago.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability for banks, fell 2 basis points to 2.12 percent, reflecting competitive pressures. It declared an interim dividend of $1.98, up 8 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 1.2873 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)

