Australia's CBA Q3 cash profit flat on higher regulatory costs
May 5, 2015

Australia's CBA Q3 cash profit flat on higher regulatory costs

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s top lender by market value, on Wednesday said its third quarter unaudited cash earnings were flat at A$2.2 billion ($1.75 billion), hit by a higher regulatory cost burden.

Group net interest margin for the three months ended March 31 was hit by intensified competition for mortgages, CBA said in a limited trading update, while expenses grew on rising regulatory, compliance and remediation costs.

Troublesome and impaired assets were lower at A$6.4 billion.

Australia’s profitable banks came out of the global financial crisis relatively unscathed but increasing worries about their heavy reliance on mortgages, coupled with the risk of rising bad debt and stricter capital rules, have seen their shares underperform the broader S&P/ASX 200 index so far this year. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
