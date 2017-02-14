FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Commonwealth Bank 1H cash profit rises 2 pct

February 14, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 6 months ago

Australia's Commonwealth Bank 1H cash profit rises 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top mortgage lender, on Wednesday posted a 2 percent rise in first-half cash profit, above expectations, as income growth rose faster than costs.

Cash profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose to A$4.907 billion ($3.75 billion) compared with A$4.808 billion a year earlier and the A$4.845 billion estimate of three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company declared an interim dividend of A$1.99 a share, up 1 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 1.3074 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)

