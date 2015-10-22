FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong fashion retailer to buy iconic British toy shop Hamleys
Hong Kong fashion retailer to buy iconic British toy shop Hamleys

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - C.banner International Holdings Ltd, a Hong Kong-based women’s footwear retailer, will buy the British toy shop Hamleys for around 100 million pounds ($154.32 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

C.banner will announce the deal shortly, the source said, declining to be identified because the deal is not yet public.

The deal comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping is visiting the UK to promote business ties between the two countries.

A spokesman for C.banner declined to comment. ($1 = 0.6480 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)

