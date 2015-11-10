FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial Bank of Dubai prices $400 mln 5-year bond
November 10, 2015 / 4:03 PM / 2 years ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai prices $400 mln 5-year bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (IFR) - 
 : PRICED                       [Asset Type]: Investment Grade         
[Pricing Date]: 10-Nov-15              [Issuer/Borrower Type]: FIG            
 : Commercial Bank of Dubai     [Offering Type]: Eurobond              
[Issuer Long Name]: COMMERCIAL BANK OF [Program Type]: EMTN                   
DUBAI PSC                              :                         
 : USD 400M                       CITI/ING/JPM/NBAD/Natixis/StCh         
 : Baa1/NR/A-                  : FGB                           
 : NR                             : 4.000 Fixed                  
 : 5y 17-Nov-20              : 100.0000                      
 : XS1321976950             [Reoffer Price]: 100.0000              
 : Financials-Banks             : 4                             
 : English                         : MS+232                       
 : FCA/ICMA                   [Price Guidance]: 4%                   
 : UNITED ARAB EMIRATES        : Irish                        
 : EEMEA                        : 200k+1k                      
 : 17-Nov-15                : Undisclosed                    
 : US$400m (from 350m expected) 5yr RegS. Citi/ING/JPM(B&D)/NBAD/Nat/StCh.
Baa1/NR/A-. IPTs MS+low/mid 200s, final 4% (= MS+232bp) for 400m. FTT 0800LON
Weds 11 Nov.

