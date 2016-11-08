MOVES-Commercial Bank of Dubai names Saudi Hollandi's Linder as CEO

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai has appointed Bernd van Linder as its new chief executive, the lender said in a bourse filing on Tuesday, adding he would take up the role early in the new year.

The Dubai-based lender had said on Oct. 27 that current chief executive Peter Baltussen would retire early in 2017.

Linder is the managing director of Saudi Hollandi Bank , the kingdom's oldest lender. The bank said on Oct. 12 that Linder would leave the role on Dec. 31, when his contract expired. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)