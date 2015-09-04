Debt collector CBE defeats class status in robocall lawsuit

(Reuters) - A federal judge has denied class status to a lawsuit accusing debt collection firm CBE Group of making illegal calls to consumers’ cell phones, saying “mini-trials” would be needed to determine whether consumers gave their consent to be called.

Filed in 2013 in Southern California, the lawsuit seeks damages for tens of thousands of consumers nationwide who allegedly received unsolicited calls to their cell phones from Cedar Falls, Iowa-based CBE. The consumers are represented by San Diego attorneys Ronald Marron and Douglas Campion.

