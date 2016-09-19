FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suitors for Australia's largest wheat exporter CBH withdraw offer
September 19, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Suitors for Australia's largest wheat exporter CBH withdraw offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The consortium interested in acquiring and immediately listing Australia's largest grain exporter Cooperative Bulk Handling Ltd (CBH) has withdrawn its offer, GrainCorp Ltd - one of the financial backers of the deal - said on Monday.

CBH in March rejected the offer from the consortium known as Australian Grains Champion in a deal valued by analysts at up to A$3 billion ($2.26 billion), after concluding it was not in the best interests of its 4,200 farmer members.

When rejecting the offer, CBH said it would conduct a review of its structure, offering shareholders a choice of whether to change its cooperative structure.

$1 = 1.3270 Australian dollars Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
