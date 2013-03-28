FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CB&I sees 2013 project awards outpacing revenue
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

CB&I sees 2013 project awards outpacing revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV, the second-largest U.S.-listed engineering company by backlog, gave an updated forecast on Thursday calling for the value of its backlog of projects to grow in 2013.

Reflecting its recently closed $3 billion acquisition of rival Shaw Group, CB&I Chief Executive Philip Asherman said he expects revenue of $10.7 billion to $11.2 billion for this year, and new awards of $13 billion to $16 billion.

Earnings per share for 2013 should be between $4.00 and $4.35, excluding Shaw-related acquisition costs that, after a tax benefit, should reduce earnings by 55 to 70 cents per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.