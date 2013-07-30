CB&I second-quarter profit rises, new order outlook tempered

July 30 (Reuters) - Engineering company Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV reported on Tuesday a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit but revised down its anticipated intake of orders this year.

Net income rose to $106 million, or 98 cents per share, from $72 million, or 74 cents a share, a year ago. CB&I said adjusted earnings were $1.04 per share; analysts had expected $1.03, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CB&I said new awards for 2013 were now expected to be between $11 billion and $15 billion, down from $13 billion to $16 billion forecast back in March.