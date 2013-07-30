FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CB&I second-quarter profit rises, new order outlook tempered
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 8:42 PM / in 4 years

CB&I second-quarter profit rises, new order outlook tempered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Engineering company Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV reported on Tuesday a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit but revised down its anticipated intake of orders this year.

Net income rose to $106 million, or 98 cents per share, from $72 million, or 74 cents a share, a year ago. CB&I said adjusted earnings were $1.04 per share; analysts had expected $1.03, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CB&I said new awards for 2013 were now expected to be between $11 billion and $15 billion, down from $13 billion to $16 billion forecast back in March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.