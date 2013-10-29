FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CB&I third-quarter profit rises, revenue doubles with Shaw deal
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

CB&I third-quarter profit rises, revenue doubles with Shaw deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Engineering company Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV posted a rise in quarterly profit and a doubling of revenue thanks to an acquisition, although its backlog of projects remained flat compared with the previous quarter.

CB&I said on Tuesday third-quarter net income rose to $117.7 million, or $1.08 per share, from $80.2 million, or 82 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue was up 107 percent to just shy of $3.0 billion, boosted by its acquisition of Shaw Group this year, and its backlog stood at $24.5 billion at the end of September.

