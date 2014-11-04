FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial Bank of Kuwait cancels 120 mln dinar bond issue
November 4, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Commercial Bank of Kuwait cancels 120 mln dinar bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) has cancelled the sale of a 120 million dinar ($413 million) bond which would have boosted its capital reserves, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank, Kuwait’s fifth-largest by assets, said that despite attracting sufficient attention for the transaction from investors, it had been cancelled due to “legislative and technical issues”. It did not elaborate on what these were.

CBK announced last month it planned to sell the bond which would enhance the bank’s Tier 2 -- or supplementary -- capital. The issue would have had a ten-year lifespan with an option for the issuer to redeem it after the fifth year, with pricing set at 2.25 percent over the central bank of Kuwait’s discount rate.

$1 = 0.2903 Kuwaiti dinar Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Writing by David French; Editing by Mark Potter

