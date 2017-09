KUWAIT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Central Bank has approved the appointment of Elham Yousri Mahfouz as chief executive officer of Commercial Bank of Kuwait, the Kuwait Stock Exchange said in a message on its website on Thursday.

The Gulf Arab state’s fifth largest by assets announced in April that it would convert into an Islamic bank. (Reporting By Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely)