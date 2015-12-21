FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Largest Commercial Bank of Kuwait shareholder given nod to raise stake
December 21, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Largest Commercial Bank of Kuwait shareholder given nod to raise stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s central bank has approved a request by Al Sharq Holding to raise its ownership in Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) to 29.5 percent, CBK said in a bourse statement on Monday.

Kuwait-based Al Sharq, which owns stakes in several Kuwaiti businesses, is currently the largest shareholder in the bank. It held 23.11 percent of shares in CBK as of Dec. 11, according to Thomson Reuters data.

There were no further details given in the bourse filing. (Reporting By Ahmed Hagagy and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

