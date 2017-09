BRIEF-CBOE Short-term VIX index values now disseminated every 15 seconds

Nov 18 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc : * Short-term vix index values now disseminated every 15 seconds * Says has expanded the frequency for disseminating values on its recently

created CBOE short-term volatility indexsm * Vxst index values now are generally disseminated every 15 seconds during the

trading day versus once a day previously * Plans call for CBOE and CBOE futures exchange to introduce short-term vix

weeklyssmoptions and futures in Q1 2014, pending approvals