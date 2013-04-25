FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBOE says found software cause of outage, sees normal Friday open
April 25, 2013

CBOE says found software cause of outage, sees normal Friday open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 (Reuters) - The Chicago Board Options Exchange has found the software issue that kept it shut for half of Thursday and has “made the necessary adjustments for a normal opening” on Friday, CBOE’s executives told clients in a memo.

“We are also conducting an ongoing and thorough internal review of the software problem to prevent something like this from happening again,” CBOE said in the memo, which was signed by Chief Executive Bill Brodsky and other top executives. “Moreover, we determined that today’s issue was in no way related to a cyber-attack.”

The executives said they “regret” the outage and apologized for any inconvenience.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

