CBOE Q1 profit rises on surge in stock-index options trade
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

CBOE Q1 profit rises on surge in stock-index options trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc, which runs the oldest U.S. stock-options trading venue, said on Friday that first-quarter earnings rose on a surge in trading in its lucrative proprietary stock-index options.

Net income at the operator of the Chicago Board Options Exchange rose to $41.8 million, or 48 cents a share, from $32.9 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding accelerated stock-based compensation expenses, net profit was 50 cents a share.

Operating revenue rose 18 percent to $142.7 million.

