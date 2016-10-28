BRIEF-Goodyear reports third quarter results for 2016
* Goodyear reports third quarter results for 2016, revises 2016 outlook
Oct 28 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 40 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by lower revenue from transaction fees and acquisition-related costs.
Chicago-based CBOE said on Friday that net income allocated to common shareholders fell to $40.28 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $67.22 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
SHANGHAI, Oct 28 Boeing and Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) have signed an agreement to open a Boeing 737 completion facility in the coastal city of Zhoushan.
SAO PAULO, Oct 28 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on a slump in sales of food and domestic appliances, a securities filing showed on Friday.