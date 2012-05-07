FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court revives ISE patent lawsuit against CBOE
May 7, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Court revives ISE patent lawsuit against CBOE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Federal appeals court revives lawsuit

* ISE says CBOE trading system infringed patent

* CBOE has no immediate comment

May 7 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit in which the International Securities Exchange accused its rival the Chicago Board Options Exchange of infringing a patent related to some trading technology.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. said U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow in Chicago erred in dismissing the ISE’s lawsuit, saying she misconstrued some terminology in ISE’s claim.

In the dispute, which dates to 2006, ISE contended that parts of the CBOE’s hybrid trading system, which combines floor-based “open outcry” trading and electronic trading, infringed a patent held by ISE, which is an all-electronic platform.

CBOE is a unit of Chicago-based CBOE Holdings Inc and runs the largest U.S. options exchange by contract volume. ISE is based in New York and is an indirect unit of Deutsche Boerse AG.

The exchanges have fought each other for years over a range of intellectual property issues.

Gail Osten, a spokeswoman for CBOE, declined immediate comment on the appeals court decision.

ISE Chief Executive Gary Katz in a statement said his exchange was “gratified” with the unanimous decision by the three-judge Federal Circuit panel.

In afternoon trading on the Nasdaq, CBOE shares were down 38 cents at $25.50.

The case is Chicago Board Options Exchange Inc v. International Securities Exchange LLC, U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 2011-1267, 2011-1298.

