CBOE to expand VIX options trading hours from Monday

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc’s Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. stock-options market, is set to extend trading hours for two of its most heavily traded index options starting Monday.

The exchange plans to add more than six hours of additional trading five days a week for options on the S&P 500 and the CBOE VIX index, a broadly used gauge of market volatility based on U.S. equity option prices.

On Friday, the CBOE said trading in VIX options in extended hours is expected to start Monday, with testing to occur on Saturday. Extended trading in SPX options is expected to start on March 9.

“I think that it is something that the market needed,” said Tim Biggam, lead option strategist at online brokerage TradingBlock.

“With news breaking around the clock, it was inevitable that option trading heads this way as well,” Biggam said.

Stocks and futures are already available for trading outside of regular trading hours and the ability to trade popular options after the close of the market will provide traders with a useful alternative, traders said.

Traders expect strong demand for the options in extended hours trading, especially from overseas market participants looking to gain exposure to the U.S. market and equity market volatility.

“There is massive demand and we are already receiving orders in relation to that,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at forex broker Avatrade, in Dublin, Ireland.

Given the volume of news released after the U.S. close, extended hours trading in options will present an opportunity for those who want to take advantage of such news and position for it outside regular trading hours.

“Traders who might have had to hedge against the U.S. dollar and gold will now have another option now,” Aslam said.

Options on the VIX and the SPX are very popular; together the two make up about 90 percent of volume in all index options, according to Trade Alert data. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Christian Plumb)